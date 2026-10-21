IISER Pune PhD Admission 2027: Apply By October 25; Check Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has started the application process for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session. Applications are open for subjects including cognitive sciences, educational psychology, design, anthropology, computer science, philosophy and history of science.

Interested candidates can apply online until October 25, 2026. The written examination is scheduled for November 2, while interviews for shortlisted candidates will take place in December.

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be called for the interview round. The list of shortlisted candidates will be published on the Department of Science Education (DSE) website. Final admission will be based on interview performance.

IISER Pune PhD Admission 2027: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

Last date to apply: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Written examination: November 2, 2026

November 2, 2026 Shortlisted candidates list: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Interview dates: December 3 and 4, 2026

IISER Pune PhD Admission 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the required educational qualifications to apply.

The eligibility criteria include:

A master's degree in science or mathematics, or a four-year bachelor's degree, with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks.

Candidates with a four-year BSc-BEd degree, an MA in Education, or a BEd degree after a three-year BSc in science or mathematics can also apply.

Applicants should check the official admission notification for complete eligibility details before submitting their applications.

Documents Required For Application

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before applying:

Statement of Purpose (SOP): A statement explaining why they want to pursue a PhD in Science Education.

A statement explaining why they want to pursue a PhD in Science Education. Curriculum Vitae (CV): An updated CV of no more than four pages.

Candidates should ensure that they submit all the required information before the deadline. They are also advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the selection process.