Indian Business School Alumni Number Crosses 10,000

The number of alumni of Indian Business School crossed 10,000 with the graduation of the Class of 2019, comprising 883 students. A total of 598 students of its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) graduated from the Hyderabad campus on Friday. Another 285 students passed out of the premier business school's Mohali campus.

With this its alumni base has become 10,700 strong. This makes ISB the fastest growing business school in India to reach the 10,000 mark in 18 years.

Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, said the Class of 2019 had been very successful in terms of placements. This year's average CTC of Rs 25.09 lakhs per annum is the highest average CTC of any class at the business school so far.

"With 1301 acceptable offers in hand, it is a 16 per cent growth in the number of offers from the previous year. Around 35 entrepreneurs are venturing on their own and opted out of the placement process of the School," he said.

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Member of the Executive Board, was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony held at Hyderabad campus.

"In this fast-changing world of knowledge and technology, never stop learning if you have to remain relevant and be part of the future. Your guiding principle has to always be to keep one foot into the future as you remain rooted in the present," Harish Manwani, Chairman of the Executive Board, told the outgoing graduates.

Achal Bassamboo, Milind Sohoni, Sarang Deo were awarded Professor of the Year for core courses, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Piyush Kumar and S. Arunachalam were awarded the Professor of the Year for elective courses.

The Gold Medal was given to Rashi Choudhari for being the student to have scored the highest cumulative grade point average across both campuses. The Chairman's All-Rounder Award was given to Nitya Samuel for demonstrating exceptional all-around leadership skills through the year while the Parmeshwar Godrej Award for exemplary woman student was awarded to Lalita Kavi Soumya.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.