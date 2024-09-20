Indian Army Inviting Applications For Technical Graduate Course

Indian Army has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for 141th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-141). The course will commence in July 2025 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.



Eligibility

Unmarried male Engineering graduates between the age group 20-27 years are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates applying must have passed the requisite Engineering degree course or are in the final year of Engineering degree.



Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering degree examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2025. The Engineering Degree Certificate should be produced within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA). Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay and allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.



Type of Commission

Grant of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at IMA, Dehradun, whichever is later. The candidate will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lieutenant during training period. Pay and allowances will be paid after successful completion of training.



Permanent Commission

On successful completion of training cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant.



Ante Date Seniority

One year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to Engineering Graduates of TGC Entry in the rank of Lieutenant.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army for complete details. Applications are open for the post until October 17, 2024.

