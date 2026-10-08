India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Check Expected Date, Steps To Check

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: The Department of Posts is expected to release the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 soon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 vacancies for GDS, Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts. The official release date has not been announced yet. However, the first merit list is expected to be released around October 10, 2026. The merit list will be released circle-wise on the official India Post GDS recruitment portal. Candidates will be able to download the PDF and check their names and registration numbers.

India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026: Key Details

Total vacancies: 23,757

23,757 Posts: GDS, BPM and ABPM/Dak Sevak

GDS, BPM and ABPM/Dak Sevak 1st merit list: Expected around October 10, 2026

Expected around October 10, 2026 Result mode: Circle-wise PDF

Circle-wise PDF Selection basis: Class 10 marks

The Department of Posts has not officially confirmed the date of the first merit list. Candidates should rely on the official India Post website for the confirmed announcement. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, as the recruitment does not involve a written examination.

How To Download India Post GDS Merit List 2026?

Visit the official India Post GDS website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Open the "Shortlisted Candidates" section.

Select the relevant GDS recruitment cycle.

Choose the respective postal circle.

Download the available merit list PDF.

Search for your name or registration number.

Save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will have to proceed with document verification. They should keep their Class 10 marksheet and certificate, identity proof and other required documents ready. Candidates whose names are not included in the first list should continue checking the official portal, as additional merit lists may be released depending on vacancies and other requirements.