India Launches Women In Space Leadership Programme To Boost Gender Equality

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), in collaboration with the British Council, on September 24, 2024, launched the Women in Space Leadership Programme (WiSLP) as part of the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI). This initiative aims to strengthen gender-inclusive practices within institutions to enhance women's leadership in space sciences through the development of a strategic leadership framework.

Dr Vandana Singh, Head of the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE)-KIRAN division at DST, stated, "This programme is a significant step towards creating a gender-inclusive environment in space sciences. By building a robust leadership framework, we can empower women to contribute meaningfully to scientific research and innovation."

Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director of the British Council India, underscored the importance of collaboration, saying, "To tackle global challenges effectively, we must increase the representation of women in STEM fields."

The initiative is designed to build the leadership capacity of 250 early-career researchers, providing them with the necessary tools to navigate gender biases and establish a sustainable support network. Dr Elena Gaura from Coventry University, the programme's delivery partner, emphasised, "We need to seek out women who can transform the culture rather than simply reproduce it."

During the workshop, participants, including academics and policymakers, discussed the national and global contexts for promoting gender equity in space sciences. The programme aims to create sustainable mentoring networks and enhance scientific innovation by integrating a gender perspective into critical areas like astrophysics and telecommunications.