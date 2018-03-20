Increase In Number Of Schools, Student Enrolment In Delhi: Economic Survey

"This is the highest priority sector for the government, which got the biggest share of allocation -- 23.54 per cent of the total budget in 2017-18," the survey said.
While the total number of schools in Delhi increased from 5,155 in 2012-13 to 5,772 in 2016-17, the number of students enrolled in the schools increased from 42.68 lakh in 2012-13 to 44.43 lakh in 2016-17, the survey said.
The student-teacher ratio also rose to 30, it added.
The number of higher education institutes increased from 209 in 2012-13 to 219 in 2017-18 and the number of technical institutes in the national capital was reported to have gone up from 99 in 2012-13 to 104 in 2016-17.
Similarly, the number of students in the technical institutes has sharply increased to 34,168 in 2016-17 from 23,581 in 2012-13.
The percentage of the Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi spent on education was the highest at 1.65 in 2017-18, the survey said.
The per student-per annum expenditure incurred by the government on education had increased from Rs 29,641 in 2012-13 to Rs 54,910 in 2016-17 and was likely to increase to Rs 61,622 in 2017-18 , it added.
