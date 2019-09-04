In Rajasthan, A State-Level Committee To Regulate Coaching Institutes

After thorough deliberation, the committee will prepare a comprehensive legislative draft.

The Rajasthan government has constituted a state-level committee to prepare a legislative draft for regulation of coaching centres to reduce stress among the children studying at such institutes. A committee headed by the principal secretary (school education) will prepare the draft in consultation with various stakeholders to submit it to the state government, an official statement said.

The committee will comprise district collectors, SPs of Kota and Sikar, the superintendent of psychiatry centre in Jaipur, Bikaner-based educationist Amichand, among others.

The committee will also have members from coaching institutes, Tata Institute of Social Science, law consultants and child psychologists.

The members nominated by the committee will visit other states and hold discussions with stakeholders there, following which they will submit a report to the panel.

After thorough deliberation, the committee will prepare a comprehensive legislative draft.

