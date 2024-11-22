"In-Depth Diagnostics": Ministers Launch World Bank's 'Jobs At Your Doorstep' Report

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a report titled 'Jobs at Your Doorstep' by World Bank. The report was launched at an event in New Delhi in which Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was also present. It aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the job landscape in six states in India. Mr Pradhan complimented the World Bank team for the detailed report and urged them to adopt a pan-India framework as well.

"Such in-depth diagnostics on skilling and jobs will enable stakeholders to create new architectures and make progressive policies for empowering our population," the minister said.

Ministry of Education posted about the event on X, along with some images. Dr Mandaviya said the government is taking "bold steps to make India a global hub of skilled talent".

At the event, the minister highlighted the need to develop a curriculum to harness the potential of region-specific skills and employment by "following a hub-and-spoke model".

The Jobs at Your Doorstep report identifies key priority sectors and roles that offer the highest employment potential for young people graduating from secondary school.

It also presents an analysis of skill gaps and is based on a massive study undertaken by the World Bank in six states - Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The World Bank report has carried out the study under its programme called Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS).

The report underscores the significant benefits of embedding skill-based education from Classes 9-12 to prepare students for diverse career paths relying on a bottom-up approach, going deep in districts of the six states.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a global skills hub, Mr Pradhan said that the population of the country will be the driver of the global economy. "For this, skilling needs to begin right at schools and NEP 2020 has envisioned mainstreaming skilling in schools," he added.