Important Guidelines To Follow During Registration Process For NEET UG 2024

Registrations are ongoing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a set of guidelines to be followed by the students during the registration process that will conclude on March 9, 2024.

Candidates must adhere to the following rules during the application process.



They are advised to fill only one application form with utmost care while adding the mobile number and e-mail address.



Any request for change in the particulars and uploaded scanned images at any stage will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand.



Only one mobile number and email address should be used for one application form.



It is mandatory to provide the mobile number and e-mail of the parent or guardian during the submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2023 as a copy of the confirmation page, final score card will also be sent to them.



If candidates are found to have tampered their Admit Card/Result/Scorecard, it will be considered an under Unfair Means (UFM) Practices and action will be taken as detailed under the provisions of the information bulletin relating to Unfair Means Practices.

The following documents are required for completing the application process-

Scanned images of candidate's recent passport size photograph

Postcard size photograph

Signature, left and right hand fingers and thumb impression

Category certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (wherever applicable) and Address proof (Present and Permanent Address)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.