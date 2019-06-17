IIT Gandhinagar To Organize JEE Advanced Open House In Three Cities

IITGN is organizing the Open House at 3 locations with the first being held at New Delhi on June 22

With Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results announced recently and the admissions just round the corner, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar or IITGN) is hosting Open Houses to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering branches available at IITs, career opportunities to help them gain a better understanding of the IIT Education system and to tell the IIT Gandhinagar Story.

This Open House is a perfect opportunity to interact with IITGN faculty, students and alumni and understand the innovative practices of IIT Gandhinagar, said a statement from the Institute.

This year, IITGN is organizing the JEE Open House at three different locations with the first being held at New Delhi on June 22, 2019 at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nipccd Campus, Hauz Khas.

The second and third Open House events will be held on June 23, 2019 at Mumbai in the Walchand Hirachand Hall, Churchgate, and at the IIT Gandhinagar Campus.

The students interested in taking part can register at http://events.iitgn.ac.in/2019/openhouse/.

Highlighting the objectives of these Open House events, Prof Pratik Mutha, Dean (Academic Affairs), IIT Gandhinagar said, "The JEE Open House aims to address doubts and queries of prospective students and their guardians regarding various disciplines, course structures, activities and opportunities at IITs so that they can take informed decisions. The Open House being organized at three different locations will make it convenient for them to attend at a place of their choice."

The New Delhi Open House kicks off the sessions from 10:00 AM. The Mumbai Open House will open the gates for the qualified students and their parents from 3:00 PM onwards. The participants will get an opportunity to interact with Prof Harish P.M., Dean (Student Affairs), IIT Gandhinagar, and will also get to speak with current and former students. .

