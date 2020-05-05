IIT Roorkee Offers Summer Internship Program In Online Mode

IIT Roorkee hosting the SPARK summer internship program in the online mode

In view of the Covid-19 situation, IIT Roorkee is hosting the 'SPARK summer internship program' in the online mode with interns working remotely.

Over 65 interns have joined the internships offered under the SPARK program and are working remotely. Now in its third year, SPARK program has gained in popularity with over 15,000 online applications, a statement from the Institute said.

Selected interns are from prestigious institutes of country, with a large majority from IITs and NITs.

Interns will be provided a fellowship of Rs. 2,500 per week.

In addition to institute fellowship, many other interns were also supported from the design and innovation centre (DIC) and other project funds.

The application process of SPARK program is completely online and the selected interns worked on a project of their choice filled during the application process.

Interns will work in 17 participating departments of the institute and performed cutting edge theoretical and computational research in hot areas of science, engineering, management, and social sciences.

"The objective of SPARK is to provide research exposure to some of the best undergraduate students in the country and to let them experience IIT Roorkee. I appreciate the SPARK team for quickly adapting to the reality of the lockdown and offering internships in the online (remote) mode, when most of the summer internship programs in academic institutions have been cancelled across the country" said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

