IIT Roorkee Clarifies Admission Steps for Students Below 75% Eligibility Awaiting Updated CBSE Scorecards

JEE Counselling 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, on Friday said candidates who do not currently meet the minimum Class 12 marks requirement for admission can still participate in the ongoing counselling process and will be allotted seats based on their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) rank. It also asked such candidates to submit the revised scorecard meeting the required criteria by July 15. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially started JEE counselling on June 2, as per the official calendar.

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank".

However, the organising body noted that such students need to send their revised scorecard with at least 75 per cent or 65 per cent (as per their category) by July 15, 2026, at orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to the candidate based on his/her allocated seat at the end of the fourth round.

IIT Roorkee declared the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1, with a total of 56,880 candidates qualifying the examination. The JEE Advanced is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the IITs and several other premier engineering institutions across the country.

Under the current eligibility criteria, candidates seeking admission to IITs through JEE Advanced must secure at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or equivalent examinations.

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CBSE Class 12 students have expressed concern that the alleged discrepancies concerning the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system may have affected their marks, potentially impacting their academic prospects and college admissions.