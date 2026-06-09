JEE Counselling 2026: Which Engineering Branch Could Earn You The Highest Package?

With the JEE Advanced 2026 results now out and counselling underway, students are facing one of the biggest decisions of their academic journey, choosing the right engineering branch.

While personal interest, skills and future career goals should be important factors, placement opportunities and salary packages are also major concerns for many students and their families.

CSE Remains the Most Popular Choice

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continues to be the top choice among students. Over the years, it has consistently delivered some of the best placement records at IITs, NITs, and IIITs.

The growing demand for professionals in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and software development has further increased the popularity of CSE. Many of the highest domestic and international job offers at top colleges are often secured by students from this branch.

AI, Data Science and ECE Gaining Popularity

Apart from CSE, branches like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Mathematics and Computing, and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are also attracting strong interest from both students and recruiters.

Companies in technology, consulting, analytics, and finance are actively hiring graduates from these fields. ECE is especially popular because it offers career opportunities in both electronics and software industries.

Core Engineering Branches Still Have Strong Value

Traditional branches such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Chemical Engineering continue to play a vital role in the engineering sector.

These branches offer opportunities in industries like manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, research, and government organisations. Although salary packages may differ depending on the college and employer, they remain excellent options for students interested in core engineering careers.

Don't Choose a Branch Only for Placements

Students are advised to not make decisions based only on current placement trends or salary figures. Industry demands can change significantly over the four years of an engineering degree.

Students who choose a branch that matches their interests and strengths often perform better academically and build more successful long-term careers.

Take an Informed Decision During Counselling

As JoSAA counselling progresses, students should carefully study the course curriculum, placement records, internship opportunities and higher education prospects before finalising their choices.