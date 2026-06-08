JEE Counselling 2026: Undergraduate Courses Offered By IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras

JEE Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling registrations for 2026 have officially commenced, with June 11, 2026, marked as the final deadline for registration. The Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on June 13, 2026, setting the stage for admissions to India's top engineering institutions. The admission to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is done through the JosSAA counselling using the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores.

As per the official counselling notification, candidates must carefully prioritise the academic programmes while filling in the choices. Seat allocation will take place based on the choices submitted by the applicants, the official document stated. With a wide range of academic options, candidates must be ready with their preferences. Here is a list of academic programmes offered by IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras.

Undergraduate Programmes At IIT Delhi

Degree in Bachelor of Science (BS):

BS in Chemistry

Degrees in Bachelor of Technology (BTech):

BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics BTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology BTech in Chemical Engineering BTech in Computer Science and Engineering BTech in Civil Engineering BTech in Design BTech in Electrical Engineering BTech in Electrical Engineering (Power and Automation) BTech in Energy Engineering BTech in Materials Engineering BTech in Mathematics & Computing BTech in Mechanical Engineering BTech in Production and Industrial Engineering BTech in Engineering Physics BTech in Textile and Fibre Engineering

Dual Degree (BTech and MTech):

BTech and MTech in Chemical Engineering

BTech and MTech in Computer Science and Engineering

BTech and MTech in Mathematics & Computing

IIT Bombay Courses

IIT Bombay has been at the forefront of implementing cutting-edge teaching methodologies and courses, the official website stated. "We have recently updated our curriculum to align with 21st-century student needs, it added.

Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses at IIT Bombay:

Aerospace Engineering Chemical Engineering Civil Engineering Computer Science & Engineering Electrical Engineering Environmental Science and Engineering Energy Science and Engineering Industrial Engineering & Operations Research Mechanical Engineering Metallurgical Engineering & Materials Science Engineering Physics

Dual Degree course:

Department of Electrical Engineering (BTech + MTech)

Bachelor of Science (BS) courses:

Chemistry Economics Mathematics Applied Geophysics

ALSO CHECK | JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allocation Explained

IIT Madras Courses

IIT Madras offers BTech and dual degrees in various disciplines. Check the academic fields below as per the JoSAA.

Aerospace Engineering Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering Biotechnology Civil Engineering Chemical Engineering Computer Science and Engineering Engineering Design Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Electrical Engineering Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering Physics

IIT Madras also offers BS & MS Dual Degree programmes in Biological Sciences and Physics, according to the institute's official website.

IIT Madras has been ranked first in the 'Overall' category for the seventh consecutive year in the India Rankings 2025 released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India. The institute has also secured the top position in the 'Engineering Institutions' category for ten consecutive years - from 2016 to 2025.

Students have a significantly wider range of academic options, with several IITs introducing undergraduate programs in emerging and interdisciplinary fields such as artificial intelligence, design, computational engineering, and biomedical technology. Students must choose wisely.