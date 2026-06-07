JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Allocation Explained

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the JoSAA 2026 counselling process on June 2. The counselling body is set to announce the first mock seat allocation report tomorrow, June 8, 2026. For seat allocation, candidates must register on the JoSAA portal and fill in their choices between June 2 and June 11, 2026. It is mandatory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA 2026 online portal to obtain seats to be allocated through JoSAA counselling in any of the IITs, IISc, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other GFTIs.

For registration and choice filling of academic programmes in various institutes, candidates should log in to the official portal, josaa.nic.in. As per the official notification, candidates must carefully prioritise the academic programmes while filling in the choices. Seat allocation will take place based on the choices submitted by the applicants, the official document stated.

How To Login?

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2026 can login with their JEE Main application number and password. Foreign nationals who have not registered or appeared in JEE Main 2026, can login with the JEE Advanced 2026 direct registration login ID and password.

After logging in, students must proceed to further steps such as registration, choice filling, and choice locking.

Mock Seat Allocation

The counselling authority will also conduct two mock seat allocations. During this period, each candidate must fill choices carefully, and select only those academic programmes that he/she is willing to join and prioritise them in order of preference of programme or institute, the official document noted.

The mock seat allocations will be displayed on June 8 and 10, based on the choices filled in.

When To Lock Choices?

According to the official notification, candidates must lock their choices on or before the last day of choice filling. If candidates do not lock their choices, last saved choices will be locked automatically upon reaching the deadline for choice filling. Candidates are advised to save their choices frequently, as the system does not recognise or auto lock unsaved choices. In case no choices are saved, the candidate will not be considered for any of the programmes.

How To Check Seat Allotment Result

The counselling authority has stated that it is the candidate's responsibility to login to the JoSAA portal and check if a seat has been allocated to him/her in a given round of seat allocation. No separate intimation of seat allocation will be given to the applicant, the authority added.

Online Reporting Is Must

It is important to note that applicants must complete the online reporting process after seat allocation before the deadline.

According to the official document, failing to complete all the steps of online reporting, within the specified timeline of the same round of JoSAA, will lead to cancellation of the allocated seat and the candidate will not be able to participate in the subsequent counselling rounds.

A candidate who has been allocated a seat needs to download the "Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip." Following the allotment of seats, applicants must accept the seat, upload the documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee.