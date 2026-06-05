JEE Aspirants Push For 75% Rule Relaxation; IIT Roorkee Says Talks Underway But No Concessions

JEE Admission 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) counselling 2026 on June 2, as per the official calendar. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, declared the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1, with a total of 56,880 candidates qualifying the examination. With concerns over the Class 12 evaluation under CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, several students have sought a one-time relaxation in the 75 per cent eligibility criterion for admission to IITs, NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

The demand has gained traction on social media after several students claimed that they had secured competitive ranks in the JEE but failed to meet the Class 12 percentage requirement by a narrow margin, allegedly due to evaluation errors and inconsistencies linked to the new marking system.

In conversation with the Asian News International (ANI), IIT Roorkee has ruled out any relaxation of the eligibility norms, but confirmed that it is in touch with CBSE to "resolve the issue."

According to ANI, IIT Roorkee said in a statement:

"No relaxation in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating. We published this criterion almost in December, and last year, there were candidates who lost IIT/NIT seats mainly due to percentages. Hence, lowering is not possible."

"However, we are in close touch with CBSE and will try to resolve this for all those affected candidates on priority," the institute added.

This year, IIT Roorkee is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2026. As the body, it is responsible for conducting the examination, declaring results and coordinating the admission process through the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

The current eligibility rules require candidates seeking admission to IITs through JEE Advanced to either secure at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or be among the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective boards.

A similar criterion applies for admission to NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions through JEE Main. The requirement was reintroduced after being temporarily relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ANI reported.

The demands come at a time when CBSE is already facing scrutiny over result-related grievances, with many students applying for verification of marks, photocopies of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation.