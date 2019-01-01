IIT Professor Awarded For Contribution Towards Development Of Geo-Spatial Science

The Indian Society for Remote Sensing Tuesday conferred the National Geospatial Award for Excellence to IIT professor Jayanta Kumar Ghosh for his contribution towards the development of geospatial science and applications.

Mr Ghosh, a professor at the civil engineering department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee, was felicitated on December 5, a release issued by the institute said. He was conferred the National Geospatial Award for Excellence-2017 (Life Time Achievement Award) at the Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad. The award comprised a citation, a medal and Rs 1 lakh, it said.

The Indian Society for Remote Sensing is an organisation known in the area of space science, remote sensing and geo-spatial technology, the release said. Mr Ghosh said the award was an acknowledgement of the scientific contributions.

"I am glad that the members of the award committee have liked and acknowledged my work towards development of geo-spatial systems and applications," he said.