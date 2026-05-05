IIT Mandi Opens Applications For One-Month Residential Program In AI, Robotics And IoT

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has announced a one-month residential programme under its PRAYAS 4.0 initiative. It is conducted by the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE). The programme will take place in July 2026 at the IIT Mandi campus. It is aimed at providing structured exposure to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

PRAYAS, which stands for "Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Students," is designed to build foundational and advanced skills among learners. The programme is open to participants from diverse academic backgrounds, and prior technical knowledge is not mandatory.

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IIT Mandi PRAYAS 4.0 Programme: Curriculum and Learning Approach

The IIT Mandi PRAYAS 4.0 programme will follow a comprehensive academic structure. Participants will attend 5-6 hours of daily sessions led by faculty members. The curriculum integrates theoretical lectures with hands-on laboratory work to ensure practical understanding.

Over the four-week duration, learners will progress from basic concepts to advanced applications. Key topics include embedded systems, fundamentals of artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and intelligent automation. The programme also provides access to IIT Mandi's advanced laboratories and infrastructure, enabling an immersive and application-based learning experience.

IIT Mandi Residential Programme: Fees, Duration and Facilities

The residential programme will run for one month and includes on-campus accommodation and dining facilities. This ensures a focused and structured learning environment for participants.

The programme fee is Rs 62,400 plus applicable GST, which covers tuition, lodging, and meals. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official portal of the CCE, IIT Mandi at cce.iitmandi.ac.in.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Mandi, recognising their training in advanced technology domains.