Learn Artificial Intelligence: This Course By An IIT Madras Startup Is Open For All

IIT Madras startup to train students on Artificial Intelligence at nominal costs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras faculty have launched a startup to prepare the Indian workforce for the advent of Artificial Intelligence age by training students at nominal costs. The course is open to all students, faculty, and professionals with a basic background in mathematics and Python. The fee for students and faculty is Rs 1,000 and for working professionals, Rs 5,000. The course will involve monthly contests and a capstone challenge that trains participants to build an app that works like Google Lens for a few Indian languages.

The startup, One Fourth Labs, has an online school 'PadhAI' that offers affordable India-specific courses on AI.

Every year, the top performing students from courses on PadhAI will be invited to a 'summer garage,' an AI residency program at IIT Madras Research Park where they can work on research, tackle problems of societal impact, or find solutions to commercial value, said a statement from the Chennai-based technology and engineering Institute.

The four-month course comprises 80 hours of lecture content and requires equivalent time in solving assignments.

The Course will begin on February 1, 2019. Registrations for the course are open until January 24, 2019 at https://padhai.onefourthlabs.in.

The startup will also create AI-driven apps by collaborating with Small and Medium Enterprises and the industry and generate value for the Indian economy.

The startup has been founded by Dr. Mitesh M. Khapra and Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Assistant Professors in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, and incubated by the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

Speaking about the importance of AI to India's growth and development, Dr. Mitesh Khapra said, "The Indian IT industry has gone through several waves of technology and survived by upskilling. The current wave of AI is very different. It requires both mathematical insight and hands-on experience. We need courses that strike the right balance between these two. Only then, will India be able to produce visible products and services in the AI age."

