IIT Madras Solar Technology Startup Lights Up Remote Villages

A Solar Panel installed as part of the IIT Madras Solar DC Project at Imphal, Manipur

Solar DC Inverterless Technology, pioneered by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Researchers, is lighting up homes in remote parts of the country where the terrain is so foreboding that they are beyond the reach of Electricity Grids, said an official statement.

Cygni Energy Private Limited, an innovative Solar-DC solutions startup that was incubated by the Rural Technology Business Incubator (RTBI) of IIT Madras, is now installing 3,026 units in villages located high up in remote corners of Manipur and another 25,000 units Solar inverters and lights in the villages of Assam.

"It is of great importance that we have played major role in taking power to remote villages in Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir. Solar-DC system makes the equipment much smaller in size and cost," Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT Madras, who lead the research on this technology, said while speaking about the importance of this Project.

"It has helped us in these difficult terrains where carrying anything would have been difficult. Powering homes with DC power-line reduces the power-consumption and would be increasingly deployed with solar in urban and rural India homes," he added.

The Manipur Project, taken up at a cost of Rs.11.5 crore, was funded by Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency. Installation has been completed in 2,800 Homes. Most Beneficiaries are situated in remote, inaccessible mountainous regions of Manipur. This project resulted in electrification of 96 villages in places such as of Senapati, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Chandel, Phrezawl, Thoubal and Tamenglong.

Out of the 44,854 total installations planned, 30,828 have been completed so far.

With Solar-DC solution, people are able to use power for 8 hours full load and close to 12-14 hours in reserve mode [only basic appliances like bulb and mobile chargers], the statement said.

