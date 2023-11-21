IIT Madras Releases JAM 2024 Mock Tests, Details Here

IIT JAM 2024 Mock Tests: Each paper consists of 60 questions with 100 marks, divided into three sections.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has released mock tests for all seven papers of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. Candidates preparing for the examination can access the mock tests on jam.iitm.ac.in. The examination is scheduled for February 11, 2024. Admit cards for JAM 2024 will be out on January 8.

JAM 2024 mock test: Key points

The JAM 2024 Examination for all seven papers will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Questions will be presented in a random sequence, and the exam duration is three hours, with English as the medium of instruction.



Each paper consists of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks, divided into three sections: A, B, and C, with compulsory questions in each section.

Details for each section:

Section A: 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with 10 questions worth one mark each and 20 questions worth two marks each. Each MCQ includes four choices, and only one choice is correct.

30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with 10 questions worth one mark each and 20 questions worth two marks each. Each MCQ includes four choices, and only one choice is correct. Section B: 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) with two marks each. These questions may have one or more correct choices of the four provided. Full marks are awarded for selecting all correct choices.

10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) with two marks each. These questions may have one or more correct choices of the four provided. Full marks are awarded for selecting all correct choices. Section C: 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, including 10 questions worth one mark each and 10 questions worth two marks each. Answers to NAT questions are signed real numbers and entered using a virtual numeric keypad.



Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Application Correction Window Opens On November 24, Check Details

For all sections, failing to attempt questions will lead to receiving zero marks. In Section-A (MCQ), providing an incorrect answer will incur a negative marking. Each wrong response to 1-mark questions will result in a deduction of 1/3 mark, and for 2-mark questions, 2/3 mark will be deducted per wrong answer. Section B (MSQ) does not include negative marking or partial credit. Similarly, Section-C (NAT) also has no negative marking.

Access the mock test papers here