IIT Madras Pravartak Opens Admissions For Applied AI And Deep Learning Course

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has announced the launch of the second cohort of its Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, with admissions now open.

The seven-month programme is aimed at working professionals seeking to build production-ready artificial intelligence solutions and strengthen decision-making capabilities using data. According to IITM Pravartak, the course focuses on developing applied AI skills while equipping learners to translate models into measurable business outcomes.

As deep learning increasingly moves from experimentation to large-scale deployment, organisations across sectors are adopting AI for demand forecasting, personalisation, anomaly detection, automation and operational optimisation. With advances in cloud infrastructure and model architectures, enterprises now expect AI systems to meet high standards of reliability, security and scalability, particularly in sectors such as retail, banking and financial services, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and government.

The programme will be delivered in a online format in collaboration with TimesPro. The curriculum covers machine learning and deep learning fundamentals, statistical methods, and data analysis using Python. Participants will gain hands-on exposure to industry-standard tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch, along with practical training in MLOps and cybersecurity, supported by case-based learning and real-world datasets.

Highlighting the industry demand for structured AI capability-building, recent surveys show a sharp rise in enterprise adoption. McKinsey's latest State of AI report indicates that 88% of organisations now use AI regularly in at least one business function. Global projections by UN Trade and Development estimate the AI market could grow from USD 189 billion in 2023 to USD 4.8 trillion by 2033. In India, the AI market is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Suchitra Veeravalli, Consultant, IITM Pravartak, said the programme bridges academic research with industry application, enabling learners to move from model development to scalable, responsible AI deployment.

"Applied AI now demands engineers who can move from models to measurable value. Through this Advanced Certificate, IITM Pravartak connects IIT Madras' research strengths with hands-on training in machine learning, deep learning and MLOps. Learners will build and validate solutions using Python, TensorFlow and PyTorch, while sharpening responsible and secure AI practices for industry use, at scale with reliability," he said.

On completion, participants can explore roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Data Analyst, AI/ML Research Scientist, Data Engineer and Deep Learning Engineer. The inaugural cohort included learners from sectors such as automotive, banking, healthcare, education and R&D, with senior professionals among the participants.

The programme is open to graduates and postgraduates in engineering, mathematics and computational sciences, as well as professionals seeking to transition into AI-focused roles. Successful learners will receive a certificate of completion from IITM Pravartak, with additional learning support including assignments, webinars and a campus immersion at the IIT Madras Research Park.