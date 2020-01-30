IIT Madras Incubated Startup Offers Affordable Data Science Course

The course is fully online and will be taught in English.

IIT Madras incubated start-up, One-Fourth Labs, is offering data science courses to students and professionals at affordable cost. The courses will be offered through PadhAI platform and would consist of a set of three courses-- Foundations of Data science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.

Registration for the foundation course will begin on February 1. It will be a five month or 20 week duration course and the course fee is Rs 1000 for students and faculty members.

In the foundation course students will be taught about Primer on Python, Descriptive statistics, numpy and pandas, probability, data preprocessing and data visualization, probability distributions, sampling, interval estimation, hypothesis testing, analysis of variance and linear regression.

The course is fully online and will be taught in English. Lecture material will typically cover 2 to 3 hours of content per week.

For working professionals who wish to up-skill, the course fee is Rs 5,000.

Registration dates for the other two courses will be notified later. The courses are of 4 month duration, each and the course fee is Rs 1000 for students.

According to the Institute, there is rising demand for trained data scientists across most industries such as manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, education and IT. To step-up to this demand, an increasing number of professionals and students are looking for good quality data science courses. However, most courses are expensively priced ranging from tens of thousands to even lakhs of rupees, thereby putting a heavy premium on acquiring skills towards this lucrative career path.

"With PadhAI, for us it is Nation first. One primary goal is to ensure that every college student in our country in engineering, science, or commerce disciplines receives an accessible and foundational understanding of data science," said Mitesh Khapra, Co-Founder, One Fourth Labs.

