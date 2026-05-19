IIT Madras Opens Registration For Web-Enabled MTech, PG Diploma Programmes

IIT Madras MTech, PG Diploma Course: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has started the application process for its Web-Enabled MTech and Postgraduate (PG) Diploma programmes for the 2026 academic session. The courses are aimed at both working professionals and fresh graduates looking to upskill while studying online. Interested candidates can apply through IIT Madras portal code.iitm.ac.in using their Gmail account.

Under the programme, Classes will be conducted online during weekends and evenings from 4 pm to 7 pm, allowing students to continue their jobs or studies alongside the course. The institute has also introduced flexible entry and exit options, enabling candidates to move from a PG Diploma programme to an MTech degree after meeting the required academic conditions.

The web-enabled courses are available across several disciplines such as Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science Engineering, E-Mobility, Process Safety and Manufacturing Analytics.

According to IIT Madras, candidates can choose between the MTech and PG Diploma tracks depending on their eligibility.

Important Dates

The last date to apply is May 31, 2026. The entrance examination is expected to be conducted between June and July, while classes are scheduled to begin in August or September 2026.

Application Link

Eligibility Criteria For MTech Programmes

The Web-Enabled MTech programmes are meant for working professionals with at least two years of work experience. Applicants will have to submit valid work experience certificates during the admission process.

The programme includes coursework, laboratory sessions and project work. IIT Madras stated that the project component must be carried out within the candidate's organisation with support from the employer through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or Letter of Support. Students also have the option to exit with a PG Diploma after completing the diploma requirements.

Eligibility Criteria For PG Diploma Programmes

The Web-Enabled PG Diploma courses are open to freshers, entrepreneurs and candidates with less than two years of work experience who want to improve their technical skills.

Unlike the MTech programme, the PG Diploma track mainly includes coursework and does not require employer support, except for the E-Mobility specialisation. Candidates completing the diploma programme can later apply for an upgrade to the MTech course, subject to eligibility conditions.