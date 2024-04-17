IIT Madras Launches New International Masters Program On Water Security And Global Change

IIT Madras has launched a new Joint Master's Program (JMP) on ‘Water Security and Global Change'. The program has been launched in partnership with German universities- RWTH Aachen (RWTH) and TU Dresden (TUD).

The course has been designed to empower students with the skills to address challenges in a global environment, water security and climate adaptation. The course will allow students to engage in interdisciplinary research and studies.

Students enrolled in the program will have the option to pursue the course among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH. They will also have the flexibility to execute their Master's thesis at the university of their choice. In this program, IIT Madras will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each. The final semester is dedicated to the execution of a Master's thesis with advisors from one or more of the partners and/or associated universities.

Students having specified Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this Master's program. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline to apply for the program is April 30, 2024.

The classes for the first batch will commence on July 29, 2024.

The internships and master theses will be conducted closely with companies, governmental agencies, and NGOs.