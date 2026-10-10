IIT Madras Executive MBA Admission 2027: Check Last Date To Apply, Eligibility

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the application for admissions to its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for the academic session 2027. Eligible candidates can submit their application form through the official admission portal.

The last date to submit the application form is October 26, 2026 by 11:59pm. All the applicants are advised to complete their registration process along with submission of application fee before the deadline to be considered for the selection process.

IIT Madras EMBA Admission 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the programme must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need to achieve 55% marks to be eligible for this programme.

Applicants must also have at least three years of work experience after completing their undergraduate degree as of December 31, 2026.

Documents Required

While filling out the application form, applicants need to keep the following documents handy with them:

Passport size photo (in JPG)

Signature photo (in JPG)

10th Marksheet

12th Marksheet

Bachelor's Degree Certificate and Marksheets

Documentary Evidence for Work Experience

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Sponsorship Letter from Employer(if applicable)

CV with details of work experience only (not exceeding 3 pages)

Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted will go through the selection process at the IIT Madras Campus on November 14 and 15, 2026 which includes of a written aptitude test and a personal interview.

The written aptitude test will be based on Business Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability. The institute is expected to announce the result by December 2026 and the programme is scheduled to commence in January 2027.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC & General-EWS categories must pay Rs. 2,000 as the application fee and candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwD categories need to pay Rs 1,000 to register.