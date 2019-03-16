IIT Kharagpur To Adopt Amazon Web Services Educate Programme

Upon completion, learners will receive an AWS Educate Certificate of Completion or an AWS Educate Badge.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will adopt Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate programme to help students gain cloud computing skillsincluding hands-on experience in artificial intelligence (AI),a top official of the institute has said. "We are happy to introduce AWS Educate programme toprovide AWS Cloud Computing experience and AI-enablement forall our students, irrespective of their branch of study. Welook forward to some really innovative solution ideas coming out of this," Director IIT Kharagpur Professor P P Chakrabarti said on Friday.

The AWS Educate programme is Amazon's global initiative to provide students and educators with resources needed to accelerate cloud-related learning and to help power the workforce of tomorrow. The programme offers a robust set of no-cost tools,resources and AWS Promotional Credits for students and educators to boost their cloud skills and experience, an official statement said.

"AWS Educate is designed to impart skill to students with the latest advancements in cloud computing technology and provide them with an environment to experiment on AWS Cloud,without making them worried about cost or access challenges," the statement quoted Amazon Internet Services Private Limited,president, Rahul Sharma as saying.

"We are pleased to work with IIT Kharagpur in their journey of higher learning, and to help them nurture new talent for a cloud-ready workforce," he was quoted in the statement.

As part of AWS Educate, the students will gain access to 12 Cloud Career Pathways covering topics that are in demand by employers, such as machine learning, cyber security, and software development, each with over 30 hours of content.

Upon completion, learners are eligible to receive an AWS Educate Certificate of Completion or an AWS Educate Badge.

