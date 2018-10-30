IIT KGP Hosts Indo-German Workshop On Intelligent Mobility

In an effort to give direction to the emerging intelligent transport mobility scene in India, IIT Kharagpur and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) from Germany have organised a two-day workshop at IIT KGP. The workshop which began Monday, is being held in the background of the newly-established Indo-German Collaborative Research Center on Intelligent Transportation Systems, and supported by the Indo-German Science and Technology Center(IGSTC) besides the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), an IIT KGP statement said Tuesday.

Various transportation experts from Indian and German academia and industry such as TUM, IIT KGP, TU Berlin, TUChemnitz, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Patna, ISI Kolkata, THIngolstadt, Siemens, Bosch, Infine on, Intel, TCS, Ola Cabs, --policy makers and law enforcement agencies are participating in the workshop. The discussion on the emerging intelligent mobility landscape in India included interaction among the participants on intelligent solutions for transportation integration,technologies for electric vehicles and batteries and systems and software challenges in next generation vehicular technologies.

"Future transportation solutions in India must be developed with a holistic view of the wide milieu of options available in Indian cities and integrated end-to-end solutions will make public transport in India more reliable and comfortable and reduce the dependence on private vehicles Prof. Samarjit Chakraborty of TU Munich was quoted as saying in the statement.

The collaborative research Center of IIT KGP and TUM is located within the IIT KGP campus.

The IIT KGP statement pointed out that mobility landscape in India is undergoing a rapid transformation with the existing modalities of transportation facing unique challenges and 200 million new electric vehicles expected to hit the roads by 2030.

"The focus of innovation today is in intelligent software for safety, driver assistance, comfort and entertainment. Combining the software and AI expertise of India with the manufacturing leadership of Germany can bring about transformational benefits to both countries," the Dean of Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, at IIT KGP,Prof Pallab Sengupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

Click here for more Education News