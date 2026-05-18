IIT Jammu Announces New Satellite Campus in Leh, Residential Campus in Kargil

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has announced a major step towards expanding quality technical education in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The institute will establish a new satellite campus in Leh, while a full-fledged residential engineering campus is also planned in Kargil in the coming years.

The development comes after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Jammu and the UT Administration of Ladakh. The agreement was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who described the initiative as a historic moment for the youth of the region.

IIT Jammu Leh Campus to Improve Access to Technical Education

The new IIT Jammu satellite campus in Leh is expected to benefit students living in remote and high-altitude regions of Ladakh. Students from the area had to travel outside the region to pursue higher technical education, which often created financial and emotional pressure on families.

Officials said the collaboration aims to strengthen educational opportunities within Ladakh itself. Around 40 students from Ladakh are expected to begin their studies at IIT Jammu from the July-August 2026 academic session. In the next phase, academic activities will start locally at the Government Polytechnic College in Leh through a temporary satellite campus.

Residential Campus in Kargil Planned for Long-Term Growth

Along with the Leh satellite campus, IIT Jammu has also proposed a permanent residential engineering campus in Kargil. The long-term project is expected to create a strong educational ecosystem in the region and encourage students to continue higher studies closer to home.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that building world-class academic infrastructure within Ladakh remains a key priority for the administration. He added that the initiative will help stop the ongoing brain drain from the region by giving local students better educational facilities and career opportunities.

The collaboration is also expected to encourage faculty exchange programmes, startup incubation, innovation centres and research partnerships in the future.

IIT Jammu Courses Focus on Ladakh's Development Needs

Initially, IIT Jammu will offer programmes in Civil Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Officials explained that these courses were selected based on Ladakh's developmental requirements and future global trends.

Civil Engineering programmes will focus on sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure suitable for mountainous areas. Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science courses will prepare students for careers in emerging digital technologies and innovation sectors.

The initiative is expected to nurture future scientists, engineers and innovators from Ladakh while significantly strengthening the region's higher education infrastructure.