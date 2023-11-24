IIT JAM: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will open the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 (JAM 2024) today.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the institute to make changes in their application forms.

They will be required to make payments for rectifying errors in the application forms. The fee for modifying examination cities, test papers, category or gender is Rs 300. Those who provided inaccurate category or gender information can also correct it by paying additional fees.

The examination is scheduled to take place in about 100 cities across the country on February 11. The results will be announced on March 22, 2024.

JAM scores play a crucial role in securing admission to various courses. The exam is conducted for admission to programmes such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc PhD, MSc PhD Dual degree in various institutes.

For the academic year 2024-25, approximately 3,000 seats are available in postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs. Additionally, over 2,000 seats will be filled through the centralised counseling process, including those at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Beyond the JAM 2024 score, candidates must satisfy eligibility requirements (ERs) and minimum educational qualifications (MEQs) without undergoing any further interview or written test.

JAM 2024: Steps to modify application

Step 1- Visit official website of IIT JAM 2024

Step 2- Select the highlighted link tab visible on the homepage.

Step 3- Provide your login details as requested.

Step 4- Access the correction window tab by clicking on it.

Step 5- Revise the information in the application forms.

Step 6- Verify all the details for accuracy.

Step 7- Click on the submit button.

Step 8- Download and print a copy for future reference.