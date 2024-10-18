Advertisement

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Deadline Ends Today

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

IIT JAM results will be announced on March 16, 2025.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, will close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) today. Interested candidates can register via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at the official website. The competitive exam is crucial for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions. 

The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide. IIT JAM results will be announced on March 16, 2025. JAM 2025 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) featuring seven test papers. The test will include three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26, with no additional evaluation process required.

Candidates will be required to provide basic personal information, academic qualifications, preferred study centre city, and identification documents while completing their registration. The registration fee must also be paid to finalize the application.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to register

  • Step 1: Visit the JOAPS portal at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Register by entering your personal and academic details.
  • Step 3: Complete the application form by uploading a photograph and necessary documents, including a signature.
  • Step 4: Pay the IIT JAM application fee for 2025.
  • Step 5: Review the information provided and submit the application form.

JAM 2025 scores will facilitate admission to over 2,000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and several National Institutes of Technology (NITs) through CCMN counselling.

