IIT JAM 2025: Check Complete Schedule Of Joint Admission Test for Masters

IIT Delhi has released the tentative schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. The registrations for the exam began on September 3 and will continue till October 11, 2024. The last date to change the examination cities/test papers/category/gender is November 18, 2024.



The deadline to upload a valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificate is November 20, 2024. The confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance is scheduled for December 30, 2024.



The JAM admit cards will be available for downloading on the online application portal from early January 2025.



JAM 2025 will be held on February 2, 2025 and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025. The scorecards will be available for downloading from the official website on March 25, 2025. The portal for admission will open on April 2, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and register

Step 5: Pay the registration fee

Step 6: Submit your application

Step 7: Download the application form

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility

The exam is open to all nationalities.

There is no age restriction for this exam.

Candidates who will complete their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible to apply.

JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. The programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.



The JAM 2025 scores will be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats in institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and Bhopal, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET). These admissions will be facilitated through the Common Counselling Portal (CCMN).

