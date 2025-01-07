IIT JAM 2025 Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has released the admit cards for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the JAM to download the admit cards. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as enrollment number and password to download the cards. The competitive exam is conducted for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions.



The exam will be conducted on February 2, 2025, at 100 centres nationwide. IIT JAM results will be announced on March 16, 2025.

JAM 2025 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) featuring seven test papers. The test will include three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26, with no additional evaluation process required.

Steps to download admit cards for IIT JAM