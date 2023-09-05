IIT JAM 2024 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian/foreign) and there is no age restriction.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, initiated the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 on September 5, 2023. Prospective candidates can submit their applications on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in, until October 13.

The examination is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024, with the results set to be declared on March 22, 2024, according to the official website.

The JAM 2024 scores are crucial for gaining admission to a variety of postgraduate programs, including MSc, MSc (Technology), MS (Research), MSc-MTech dual-degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual-degree programs across various disciplines.

For those interested in applying for IIT JAM 2024, here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the JOAPS portal or go to jam.iitm.ac.in.

Complete the application form by providing the necessary details.

Upload your photograph, signature, and any required documents, such as certificates (for OBC-NCL / EWS / SC / ST / A Person with Disabilities (PWD).

Pay the application fee for JAM 2024 online.

After completing the above steps, submit your application and download a copy of the application form for your records.

The application fee for IIT JAM 2024 varies depending on gender and category:

For one JAM 2024 test paper:

Female, SC, ST, PwD: Rs 900

Others: Rs 1,800



For two JAM 2024 test papers:

Female, SC, ST, PwD: Rs 1,250

Others: Rs 2,500

Candidates who are either in their final year of an undergraduate program or have successfully completed an undergraduate degree are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 examination.

JAM is an inclusive examination open to all nationals, both Indian and foreign, with no age restrictions. This Computer Based Test (CBT) will encompass seven distinct test papers at the undergraduate level.

The test papers consist of three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates have the flexibility to appear for either one or two test papers, depending on their preferences and academic aspirations.

Qualifying in JAM opens doors to approximately 3,000 seats in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2024-25. There is no additional evaluation process, such as suitability tests or interviews, required for admission to programs offered by the admitting institutes under JAM 2024.

The JAM scores obtained by candidates play a crucial role in securing admission to a variety of programs, including MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-M Tech. Dual Degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD Dual Degree, in various esteemed institutes.

Furthermore, JAM scores have wider implications, as they are also utilised for admission to over 2,000 seats at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and they contribute to the counseling process through the Centralized Counseling for MSc (CCMN).

To ensure accessibility, JAM 2024 examination will be conducted across approximately 100 cities in the country, making it a prominent opportunity for aspirants seeking to advance their academic pursuits in the field of science and technology.

