IIT JAM 2024 Candidates Can Modify Applications From November 20

IIT JAM 2024: Candidates to make changes to their applications on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.

The modification window for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 (IIT JAM 2024) applications is set to open on November 20, 2023, at jam.iitm.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), which is organising Institute the test next year, will allow registered candidates to make changes to their applications on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2024 exam will be held on February 11, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics in the morning session and Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics in the afternoon. Candidates can choose to appear in one or two test papers, but they can only take two papers if they are not scheduled at the same time.

Following the examination, candidates will be able access their responses and the answer key through the JOAPS login. The results will be announced on March 22, 2024, and scorecards will be available on April 2, 2024. The application for admission will commence on April 10, 2024.

The JAM 2024 examination will take place in eight zones, and the list of cities for each zone can be found on the official website. Candidates are required to specify their first, second, and third city choices during the application process. Once the first city is selected, the zone will be alloted, and candidates can then choose their second and third choices only from within the same zone.

The JAM 2024 is open to all nationals (Indian and foreign), and there is no age restriction. It is a computer-based test (CBT) to be conducted in seven Test Papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will have three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test papers.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2024.

JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as MSc, MSc(Tech), MS Research, MSc(MTech) Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree in various institutes.