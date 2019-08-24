IIT Kanpur To Conduct JAM 2020 For Admission To MSc Courses

IIT JAM 2020 Exam Dates, Registration Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will organise the Joint Admission Test for MSc. courses this year. The exam also referred to as IIT JAM also helps candidates for admission to Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

The IIT JAM 2020 will be held on February 9, a day before than it was held this year.

Online registration for the exam will begin on September 5. Candidates can fill the application forms, online, at the official website of the exam. Online registration option will be active till October 8.

Starting this year, Biological Science paper will be discontinued in the IIT JAM. The exam will be held in Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics.

The exam will be computer based.

On the basis of the scores obtained through this exam, candidates can take admission to Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.- M.Tech programs at IIT (Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati and BHU Varanasi) along with integrated PhD at IISc Bengaluru.

This year the IIT JAM 2019 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

