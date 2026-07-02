IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Till July 21 For Assistant Professor Posts

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has invited online applications for Assistant Professor Grade I and Grade II positions under a Special Recruitment Drive for backlog vacancies. Eligible Indian Nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can apply for faculty positions across various departments and schools through the official recruitment portal.

A total of 44 vacancies have been announced in disciplines including Engineering, Sciences, Humanities, Mathematics, and Innovation. Interested candidates must submit their applications online along with the required documents by July 21, 2026, before 5 PM. No hard copy of the application will be accepted.

Direct Link: IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

How To Apply For IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications online:

Visit the official IIT Indore faculty recruitment portal at iiti.ac.in.

Register by creating a user account using a valid email ID.

Log in and fill in the online application form with personal, academic, and professional details.

Upload all required documents in PDF format and upload a recent passport-size photograph in JPG/JPEG format.

Review the application form carefully and submit it before the deadline.

Download and keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Only online applications will be considered for screening, and no hard copy or application sent via email will be accepted.

IIT Indore Faculty Recruitment 2026 Salary

Selected candidates for Assistant Professor Grade II will receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 70,900 per month, while Assistant Professor Grade I candidates will receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 1,01,500 per month.

The total emoluments, including HRA, may go up to Rs 1,39,140 and Rs 1,94,220, respectively. Additional benefits such as DA, HRA, transport allowance, LTC, children education allowance, and NPS benefits will also be provided as per Government of India norms.