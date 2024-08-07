IIT Indore Designs Shoes That Generate Electricity With Each Step

The shoes are equipped with sophisticated tracking technology

In a significant technological breakthrough, the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, (IIT Indore) has delivered ten pairs of Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG) based shoe sole energy harvesting units to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These shoes, are designed to harness energy from human motion, providing a sustainable power source for electronic devices.

These shoes utilize advanced tribo-pairs, specifically Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) and Aluminium, to generate power with each step. This energy is then stored in a central device within the shoe sole, ensuring a reliable power source for small-scale electronic circuits. Additionally, the shoes are equipped with sophisticated tracking technology, including RFID and a satellite-based GPS module for live location tracking.

Professor Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, emphasising the military applications of this technology, said, "The real-time location tracking capabilities enhance the safety and coordination of military personnel, boosting operational efficiency and security. The TENG-powered shoes can support essential GPS and RFID systems, providing a self-sustaining and dependable solution for various military needs. As the demand for efficient and portable power sources continues to rise, IIT Indore's innovations, including the TENG-based shoe sole technology and other advanced DRDO projects, are set to revolutionize energy harvesting, real-time tracking, and various defence and industrial applications. These advancements offer sustainable and practical solutions for a wide range of needs, highlighting IIT Indore's pivotal role in pioneering the future of defence technology."

The Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG) can effectively convert various mechanical energies into electricity, while offering advantages such as large output power, low cost, simple production and high efficiency.

Professor IA Palani, elaborating on the technological intricacies of the TENG system, said, "The TENG system in these shoes utilizes advanced tribo-pairs to generate power with each step. This energy is stored in a central device within the shoe sole, ensuring a reliable power source for small-scale electronic circuits. Additionally, the shoes feature sophisticated tracking technology, including RFID with a 50-meter range and a satellite-based GPS module for precise live location tracking."

The potential applications of these TENG-powered shoes extend beyond military use, holding promise for civilian and industrial sectors. For families with elderly members, especially those with Alzheimer's disease, the shoes offer peace of mind through reliable location tracking. Working parents can monitor their children's whereabouts throughout the school day, and schools can use RFID technology to maintain accurate attendance records. In industrial settings, the shoes are useful for attendance tracking and worker monitoring.

The athletic industry can also benefit from these shoes by analysing athletes' foot movements, which can help improve performance and training techniques. For trekking and mountaineering enthusiasts, the shoes provide reliable tracking during expeditions with their self-powered GPS feature, ensuring safety and efficient navigation.