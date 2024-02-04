IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Admission To PhD Programmes, Check Details

IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2024: Students get up to Rs 2 lakh for presenting research abroad.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar), has initiated the application process for admission to PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 20, 2024.

The institute is offering PhD programmes in various subjects such as Biological Sciences and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Earth Sciences, Earth System Science, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Society & Culture, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics.





Are you a bright young student eager to embark on a PhD journey? Apply at IITGN's PhD programme for the academic year 2024-25 (Semester I) where applications are now open. pic.twitter.com/oTGACpC1Lb — IIT Gandhinagar (@iitgn) February 2, 2024

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission based on a written exam and interviews. Only those who meet the provisional selection criteria will be invited for the written exam and interview.

The provisional list for the IIT Gandhinagar PhD 2024 programme is set to be released on April 3, with written exams scheduled from April 8 to April 22, 2024. Final results for the IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admission 2024 will be announced on May 15, 2024, according to the official schedule.



IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have at least 55 per cent marks or 5.5 CPI marks in MA/MSc/BTech, MTech/BS (IISc, IISER)/BS-MS (IISER) or equivalent degree in appropriate branches.



IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2024: Financial Aid

Full-time students can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to present their research at international conferences.

Additionally, full-time PhD students may be eligible for support of up to US $12,500 (10.37 lakh) to conduct research at leading universities or labs abroad for a duration of 4 to 6 months.