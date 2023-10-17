IIT Delhi To Host Four-Day Winter School On Theoretical Computer Science In December

For more information and to apply, interested individuals can visit the official IIT Delhi website.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is set to organise a four-day winter school, aimed at providing participants with insights into various research areas within Theoretical Computer Science. Scheduled to take place from December 11, 2023, to December 14, 2023, the event will be held on the IIT Delhi campus. This educational endeavour will feature lectures delivered by a diverse group of faculty members, covering a wide array of topics, including Algorithms, Computational Social Choice, Communication Complexity, Security Protocol Verification, and more. Participants can also look forward to tutorials, interactive activity sessions, and opportunities for informal discussions with both faculty members and graduate students from IIT Delhi.

Applications for the winter school are currently being accepted. Interested pre-final and final-year undergraduate students and masters students can apply by October 31. Selection for the programme will be based on academic performance and a brief statement of interest, with approximately fifty students to be shortlisted.

Furthermore, participants of the winter school will have the opportunity to pursue a summer internship with CSE (Computer Science and Engineering) faculty members. The Internship is scheduled for the summer of 2024, and participants will receive a stipend to support their accommodation and living costs while staying in the IIT hostel.



For more information and to apply, interested individuals can visit the official IIT Delhi website.