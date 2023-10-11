IIT Delhi Launches Programme To Train Professionals In Human Resource Management

The Executive Programme in Human Resource Management is for professionals in HR management.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched an online 'Executive Programme in Human Resource Management'. The deadline to apply for the course is October 24, 2023. The commencement of the course is scheduled for January 13, 2024.

The programme has been introduced keeping in view the changing landscape of the human resource management. The transformation requires HR professionals to make data-driven decisions, optimise talent acquisition, nurture employee development and align HR initiatives with organisational goals.

The Executive Programme in Human Resource Management is tailored for professionals seeking to excel in HR management. It blends theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Course structure

The curriculum of the course includes introduction to HR and management, Recruitment and selection, Labour laws and industrial relations, Talent management-diversity and inclusion, Training and development, Performance management, HR Analytics, Flexible work arrangements and Strategic HRM.

The programme will be offered by Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The teaching process will be conducted through live online lectures and interactive sessions by faculty from IIT Delhi. The duration of the programme has been set for 8 months on Saturday 6 pm to 9 pm. The students will also get the opportunity of two days 'campus immersion' which will allow them to get the experience on the campus. The teaching process will also include real-world case studies and projects. On completion of the programme, the institute will give a certificate of completion from CEP, IIT Delhi.

Candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks and should have a minimum attendance of 50 per cent to receive the Certificate of Completion. In case the above criteria are not fulfilled, they will be eligible to get only Participation Certificate.

Eligibility of the programme

Graduates or final year graduates from a recognised university in any discipline are eligible to apply for the programme. Students will be selected based on their eligibility and subsequent shortlisting process as laid down by the Programme Coordinators.

The programme is open to fresh graduates and early professionals who are interested in building a career in HR management. Early-age HR professionals who are looking to grow in their career in the domain can also apply to upskill their knowledge in the field. The programme is also open to mid-level managers involved in recruitment and HR activities.

Professionals from other functional areas who want to enter the HR field and wish to gain the expertise and knowledge required for the profession can also study the programme. Individuals with a background in data analytics or business analytics who want to understand the HR principles and practices for an effective integration of analytics with HRM can also apply.