10 Per Cent Jump In Placement Offers At IIT Delhi

New Delhi: Compared to last year's placement season, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has witnessed an increase of 10 per cent in the number of offers to students this year so far, the engineering and technology institute said on Wednesday. This placement season also recorded substantial increase in the Post Graduate students' placements in comparison with last year. This year, the PG placement offers saw a jump of 17 per cent, reported IANS.
Till the 10th day of the ongoing placement process, the institute registered a 10 per cent rise in the overall jobs offered to students across streams and officials associated with the exercise believe the overall percentage will improve further in coming days.
The IIT Delhi placement activities began on December 2 and the first phase of this year's recruitment exercise will end on December 15. The second phase will begin on January next year, reported IANS.
"While the overall placements have been better than last year, recruitment trends of PG students is very encouraging for the future of engineering research in the country," I.N. Kar, Professor-in-charge of Training and Placement at IIT Delhi, said in a statement.
"I am hopeful that the overall percentage increase in the recruitment of both UG (Under Graduate) and PG students will improve further," he added.
In the preliminary round, as reported by Hindustan Times, Microsoft has offered 1.4 Crore to one of the students in the placement session. So far, says the report, multiple students have been made crore plus offers.
(With Inputs from IANS)
