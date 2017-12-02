Placement Begins At IIT Delhi; Microsoft, Uber Among Recruiters It's the placement season and as usual students at IITs are creating waves. IIT Delhi has begun it's first phase of placements which are expected to be concluded by December 15, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Placement Begins At IIT Delhi; Microsoft, Uber Among Recruiters New Delhi: It's the placement season and as usual students at IITs are creating waves. IIT Delhi has begun it's first phase of placements which are expected to be concluded by December 15, 2017. The placements would then resume in January 2018 for the next phase. In the preliminary round, as reported by Hindustan Times, Microsoft has offered 1.4 Crore to one of the students in the placement session held on Friday. So far, says the report, multiple students have been made crore plus offers.



NDTV reached out to IIT Delhi placement office which refused to comment on the package being offered to students citing that historically the placement office has never officially announced package details offered to students.



So far, as per unofficial sources, more than 15 companies had participated in the placement session on the first day which also included Microsoft. The second day saw participation from companies like NVIDIA, American Express, Oracle India, are interviewing students.



Earlier Economic Times had reported that Microsoft would be visiting IIT campuses this year for recruitment and may offer close to Rs. 1.39 crore package for jobs at its Redmond headquarters. As per ET, Uber Technologies would also emerge as one of the big players offering close to Rs. 99.87 lakh package.



Click here for more



It's the placement season and as usual students at IITs are creating waves. IIT Delhi has begun it's first phase of placements which are expected to be concluded by December 15, 2017. The placements would then resume in January 2018 for the next phase. In the preliminary round, as reported by Hindustan Times, Microsoft has offered 1.4 Crore to one of the students in the placement session held on Friday. So far, says the report, multiple students have been made crore plus offers.NDTV reached out to IIT Delhi placement office which refused to comment on the package being offered to students citing that historically the placement office has never officially announced package details offered to students.So far, as per unofficial sources, more than 15 companies had participated in the placement session on the first day which also included Microsoft. The second day saw participation from companies like NVIDIA, American Express, Oracle India, are interviewing students.Earlier Economic Times had reported that Microsoft would be visiting IIT campuses this year for recruitment and may offer close to Rs. 1.39 crore package for jobs at its Redmond headquarters. As per ET, Uber Technologies would also emerge as one of the big players offering close to Rs. 99.87 lakh package.Click here for more Education News