IIT Roorkee Placements: More Than 500 Jobs Till Day 3; 1.39 Cr Offers For Three Students From Microsoft These students from Electronics and Communications Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering have been offered 1.39 crore - the biggest offer in the history of the institute - package as the IIT Roorkee placement entered fourth day today.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT 1.39 Cr Offers For Three Students From Microsoft In IIT Roorkee New Delhi: Three students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be working with Microsoft in its Raymond office as Software Development Engineers as they complete their course next year. These students from Electronics and Communications Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering have been offered 1.39 crore - the biggest offer in the history of the institute - package as the IIT Roorkee placement entered fourth day today.



Till yesterday, over 510 jobs have been offered to students from the premier engineering and technology institute in the first phase of the placement process as much as 100 plus companies have been participating in it.



Apart from Microsoft, major companies like, Oracle, Goldman Sachs, UBER, Flipkart, Hitachi, Mynthra, Bajaj, Mahindra, Samsung, Bain Consultancy, Tower Research, Schlumberger, ISRO, Webstaff, ONGC and ITC have been partipating in the IIT Roorkee placement process.



So far, Microsoft has made the biggest number of offers with 23 out of which, 20 students will be placed in India while 3 will go overseas.



Software Engineering and Data Analytics are the two major areas where more placements are happening this year.



The first phase of this placement process will be concluded on December 20 and the second phase will begin in January.



