IIT Kharagpur Placements: Over 300 Jobs In First Two Days; Apple Recruits Five Students

IIT Kharagpur Placements: Apple, HSBC, UBER participate in the process



Companies like Flipkart, HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Microsoft, ITC and UBER participated on the first day of the recruitment season with 29 companies visiting the campus.



On second day, according to Press Trust of India, 147 students were placed with 8 students bagged overseas postings.



On the second day, LG Korea, Konica Minolta, Ola, Deloitte, Walmart, Adobe and Bajaj made offers to the students.



"Data Analytics and software are the two booming sectors this year... So far, we are extremely happy with the response that our students have received this recruitment season," said the chairman of Career Development Centre at the institute, Debasis Deb.



According to Mr. Deb, the centre which oversees the placement activities at IIT Kharagpur, has taken innovative measures to strengthen relationships between the institute and the industrial sector.



"The centre has been exploring avenues to engage with the industrial sector beyond recruitment. The students can gain experience from internships and learn about the importance of core engineering sectors at open houses and workshops," he added.



In IIT Madras , a total of 195 job offers have been made on the first day of the placement season with a majority from the analytics, finance and consulting sectors. Some of the companies that participated in the placement season that commenced on Friday, included Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Samsung Research Institute, Bengaluru.

The campus placement season at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has started on a robust note with more than 300 students bagging jobs on the first two days. American multinational technology company Apple Inc. made its debut on the Kharagpur campus on Friday and picked five students for its Bengaluru office. The placement session also saw the presence of other multinational companies like HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Microsoft.Apart from Apple Inc.,UK-based Halma plc, a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection, Dubai-based Dunia Finance and Mercari Japan Ltd, which specialises in dealing with industrial machinery, were also among the first-time visitors, an IIT-KGP statement said today.On the first day of IIT Kharagpur placements, a total of 188 students got jobs, 22 of which were overseas postings.



