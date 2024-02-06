IIT Delhi Launches Programme For Aspiring Healthcare Entrepreneurs, Check Details

IIT Delhi Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management will commence on April 6.

IIT Delhi has launched an Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management, part of its Continuing Education Programme (CEP). The initiative aims to equip professionals with the necessary expertise to seize entrepreneurial opportunities within the healthcare domain. The programme is scheduled to commence on April 6, 2024, and interested candidates can register until March 31, 2024. The programme fees amount to Rs 1.10 lakh plus GST.

Lasting five months, the executive programme offers 80 hours of live online lectures and over 40 hours of project work. It focuses on state-of-the-art prototype development processes, tools, and testing methods, with a special emphasis on the significance of AI/ML in business navigation.

The programme is tailored for graduates aspiring to enter India's healthcare ecosystem or establish healthcare startups, as well as doctors, biomedical/biotech/interdisciplinary engineers, researchers, medical professionals, and postgraduate students in healthcare-related fields.

Students will study a wide range of subjects, including product branding, pricing, sales, commercialization, and management ideas linked to funding, intellectual property, and business model creation, according to IIT-Delhi.

Key features of the programme include a certification of completion issued by CEP, IIT Delhi, learning from distinguished faculty at IIT Delhi, industry experts, healthcare entrepreneurs, an extensive curriculum covering various concepts and applications, practical experience through hands-on projects, networking opportunities with peers, and access to startup assistance.

Programme Coordinators, Dr Arnab Chanda and Dr Biswarup Mukherjee, both esteemed faculty members at the Center for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, and joint faculties at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, AIIMS Delhi, said, "In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, professionals must stay at the forefront of innovation. This programme is designed to empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry and drive meaningful change."