IIT Delhi Launches New Masters Programmes

The programmes will have 25 seats each.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched two new Masters programmes and classes in these programmes would begin in July. The courses namely, MSc in Cognitive Science and MSc in Economics, will be started under the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences. "The two new Masters programmes are uniquely designed to provide exciting learning opportunities to the students and also contribute positively to the ongoing transformation of the higher education in India," said the institute.

The coordinators of the Masters in Cognitive Science Programme Professor Samar Husain and Professor Yashpal Jogdand emphasized that, "The programme curriculum is research based and will familiarize students with diverse theories, methods, and tools to understand the architecture and functioning of the human mind. Students will develop necessary skills and understanding required to make complex information, technology and systems more accessible. Many industries require such skills and understanding to solve practical problems. Thus, along with pursuing a career in academia, students will be able to work at the crossroads of academic-industry linkages."

The M.Sc. in Cognitive Science programme is highly interdisciplinary in nature, building on theories and methods from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy and, anthropology among others.

The M.Sc. in Economics programme aims to impart advanced training in economics with a focus on quantitative skills. The curriculum is designed so as to give exposure to broader issues related to developmental challenges in India and beyond.

