IIT Delhi Launches New Design Thinking Programme, Registrations Begin

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is inviting applications for the 6th online Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation.

The 20-week programme that will be taught online is scheduled to commence on December 28th, 2023.

According to the brochure of the programme, the IITD Design Thinking and Innovation (DTI) programme will powerfully introduce the participants to the principles and practice of design.

The programme is taught by leading faculty from IIT Delhi and industry experts. You will also have the opportunity to work on real-world projects with industry partners.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), #IITDelhi, has launched the 6th online certificate programme in "Design Thinking & Innovation"



Brochure Link: https://t.co/EMA3oQZ10N



Apply Now Link: https://t.co/VKQFc5TGVM



Last date to apply: September 13, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qGLzPGbNda — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) August 29, 2023

The institute claims that "if you are looking to develop your design thinking skills and become a more creative and innovative professional, then the IITD Design Thinking and Innovation programme is the perfect programme for you."

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) aims to cater to the training and development needs of working professionals and enable them to build unique skills, capabilities, and knowledge to manage complex challenges, meet operational and strategic needs, and enhance competitive advantage.

According to the IIT Delhi, "In 2022, the Indian design thinking market was valued at $1.2 billion and is expected to grow to $2.5 billion by 2027."

This programme is specially curated for: