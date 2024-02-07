IIT Delhi Launches Master Of Science In Biological Sciences Programme

IIT Delhi's MSc in Biological Sciences focuses on quantitative biology to meet big data analysis demands.

The Kusuma School of Biological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new course, MSc in Biological Sciences, for the academic year 2024-25. Admissions to this two-year master's programme will be conducted through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024), with 20 available seats.



Key highlights of the programme:

Emphasis on Quantitative Biology: The curriculum prioritises quantitative biology to address the demand for big data analysis skills in the job market.

Flexible electives: Students have the freedom to select from a variety of elective courses.

Hands-on learning: The programme emphasises practical and analytics-based learning, with every core course incorporating a practical component.

Real-world exposure: Students are encouraged to undertake projects or internships in academic labs, start-ups, or industry settings in their final semester to enhance their employability and real-world experience.

Speaking about the programme, the HoD of the School, professor Bishwajit Kundu said, "This programme is a highly selective opportunity for bright, enthusiastic students who wish to study interdisciplinary biology at the postgraduate level".

Professor Manidipa Banerjee, the programme in charge, highlights its balanced coursework aimed at preparing students for both employment in the biotechnology market and further studies in interdisciplinary biological sciences.

"We have ensured a balance of coursework to prepare students for employment in the modern biotechnology market, as well as to provide a strong foundation towards higher studies and discovery research in interdisciplinary biological sciences," she said.

IIT Delhi offers a rich academic environment where interdisciplinary collaboration is encouraged among over 30 academic entities in science and engineering.