IIT Delhi Hiring Principal Project Scientist, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Principal Project Scientist.

The project, being funded by the Ministry of Rural Development, is titled 'BhupPRAHARI: A Monitoring system for Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Assets using ground and space based Geospatial Technologies and Artificial Intelligence'.

The appointment is being made on contractual basis and the duration of the consultancy is up to April 17, 2025. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 16, 2024 by 5 pm.

Candidate having a PhD with first class in Geography or Geospatial Technology equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate discipline are eligible to apply. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for a pay of Rs 56,000 per month.

As per the official website of IIT Delhi, "The candidates who are interested to apply for the above post should download Form No' IRD/REC-4 from the IRD website (http://ird.iitd.ac.in/rec) of IIT Delhi and submit the duly filled form with complete information regarding educational qualifications indicating percentage of marks/division, details of work experience etc by e-mail with advertisement No' on the subject line to Prof Manabendra Saharia at email id: sharankumar@iitd.ac.in"

The institute also noted that it reserves the right to fix higher criteria for short-listing of eligible candidates from those satisfying advertised qualification. The names of the candidates will be displayed on the web link provided in the notification along with online interview details. Only candidates shortlisted for the test will be informed about the online interview.